Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UDR were worth $22,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of UDR by 13.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 51,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.09. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.17, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.09%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

