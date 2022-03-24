Strs Ohio Has $28.08 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 746,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,288 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CSX were worth $28,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

