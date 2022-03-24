Strs Ohio Has $48.14 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48,194 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Target were worth $48,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Target by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after acquiring an additional 163,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Shares of Target stock opened at $216.72 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

