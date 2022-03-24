Strs Ohio Has $67.06 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 779,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $67,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 151,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

Shares of RTX opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average is $89.65. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

