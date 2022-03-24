Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $445.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.