Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $23,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $306.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

