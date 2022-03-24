Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sun Country Airlines to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sun Country Airlines and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 7 0 2.88 Sun Country Airlines Competitors 663 2189 3135 195 2.46

Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.86%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 43.02%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines 12.44% 4.29% 1.50% Sun Country Airlines Competitors -4.88% -82.48% -2.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $623.02 million $77.47 million 18.50 Sun Country Airlines Competitors $7.63 billion -$987.28 million 5.98

Sun Country Airlines’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sun Country Airlines. Sun Country Airlines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sun Country Airlines (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

