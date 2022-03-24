Suncor Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.

Shares of SU stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $33.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

