Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Trading Down 0.3%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.55. 24,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 46,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STBFY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFY)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.