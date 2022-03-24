Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Trading Down 0.3%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.55. 24,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 46,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STBFY)

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

