Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

STRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 23,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 199,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,486. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $394.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.99. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.