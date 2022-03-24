SVB Leerink Trims Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Target Price to $18.00

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 219.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GRPH. Morgan Stanley downgraded Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of GRPH stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 100,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $899,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 177,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,281 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,600,000 after acquiring an additional 420,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graphite Bio by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 262,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,888,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 2,028.7% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 531,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 506,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 12.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 442,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 48,917 shares during the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

