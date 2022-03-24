Swap (XWP) Price Up 19.5% Over Last Week

Swap (XWP) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $197,309.63 and approximately $67.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.19 or 0.07011102 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,916.28 or 1.00156828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,999,681 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.