Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.06

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.06 and traded as low as $7.47. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 5,460 shares.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)
