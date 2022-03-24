Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €125.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($138.46) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($136.26) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €119.37 ($131.17).

FRA:SY1 opened at €106.35 ($116.87) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($80.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €105.66 and a 200 day moving average of €116.43.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

