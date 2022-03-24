Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €125.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($138.46) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($136.26) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €119.37 ($131.17).

FRA:SY1 opened at €106.35 ($116.87) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($80.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €105.66 and a 200 day moving average of €116.43.

About Symrise (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.