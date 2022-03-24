SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0230 on Exchanges

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 57.5% higher against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $1,875.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00297521 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011167 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005275 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00035967 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.63 or 0.00714209 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,698,985 coins and its circulating supply is 123,065,755 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars.

