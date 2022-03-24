Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 912.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,451,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $7,122,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $316.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.71. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.