Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company. It involved in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Shares of NASDAQ TALS opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $364.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.76.

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). As a group, analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,363,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 814,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 103,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

