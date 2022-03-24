Tatro Capital LLC Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,673,102. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.58. The stock has a market cap of $591.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.