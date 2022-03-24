TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,583,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.01. 5,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,974. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.72.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

