TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $227,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Accenture by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 232,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,020,000 after purchasing an additional 42,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

NYSE ACN opened at $320.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $265.70 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

