TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,455 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 184.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after buying an additional 52,474 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $223,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

ADP traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.57. 1,116,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,271. The company has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.31 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

