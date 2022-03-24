TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 268 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $203.90 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

