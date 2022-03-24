TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 702 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $56.35 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.27.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

