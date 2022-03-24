TD Securities Begins Coverage on Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Equities research analysts at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.

SIA has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.77.

SIA stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.38. 135,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,937. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 49.94. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$13.21 and a 1 year high of C$16.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

