Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $466.13

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $466.13 and last traded at $466.12, with a volume of 6093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $424.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.