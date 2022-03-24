Tembec (TSE:TMB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tembec Inc (TSE:TMB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.19. Tembec shares last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 53,538 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.18.
Tembec Company Profile (TSE:TMB)
See Also
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Tembec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tembec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.