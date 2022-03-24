Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $57.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.74 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. Tenable has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,386,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $385,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,900 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Tenable by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

