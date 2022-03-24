Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,736 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

