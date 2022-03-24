Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.08. 4,815,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,590,112. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

