TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.16, for a total transaction of C$1,301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at C$545,515,007.76.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 21st, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.79, for a total transaction of C$2,036,850.00.
  • On Thursday, March 17th, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.81, for a total transaction of C$1,932,150.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total transaction of C$3,348,750.00.
  • On Monday, February 14th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total transaction of C$3,412,500.00.

Shares of TFII opened at C$138.49 on Thursday. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$87.52 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$128.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.07.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TFI International (TSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.