TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 10,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.16, for a total transaction of C$1,301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at C$545,515,007.76.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.79, for a total transaction of C$2,036,850.00.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.81, for a total transaction of C$1,932,150.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total transaction of C$3,348,750.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total transaction of C$3,412,500.00.
Shares of TFII opened at C$138.49 on Thursday. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$87.52 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$128.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.07.
About TFI International (Get Rating)
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Further Reading
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.