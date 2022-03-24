TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 10,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.16, for a total transaction of C$1,301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at C$545,515,007.76.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.79, for a total transaction of C$2,036,850.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.81, for a total transaction of C$1,932,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total transaction of C$3,348,750.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total transaction of C$3,412,500.00.

Shares of TFII opened at C$138.49 on Thursday. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$87.52 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$128.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.07.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

