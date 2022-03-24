The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANDE. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Andersons to $45.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $726,916.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,101 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,057. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Andersons stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.78. 739,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,310. Andersons has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

