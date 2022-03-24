The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Insider Sells $1,246,280.00 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $1,246,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ANDE stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.63. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Andersons by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Andersons by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Andersons to $45.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.19.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

