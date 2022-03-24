The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,444,155. The firm has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.08. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

