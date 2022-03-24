The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price to $155.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $179.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.19. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,978,000 after buying an additional 75,243 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 318,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,162,000 after buying an additional 156,314 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.