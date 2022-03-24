The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Timken were worth $18,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Timken by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Timken by 6.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Timken by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Timken by 9.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.05%.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.