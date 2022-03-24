The Unite Group’s (UTG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,220 ($16.06) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UTG. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.46) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,200 ($15.80) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.77) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.61).

UTG stock opened at GBX 1,133.50 ($14.92) on Monday. The Unite Group has a 12-month low of GBX 934.80 ($12.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,048.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,088.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The Unite Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In other news, insider Joe Lister bought 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,850.00).

About The Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

