Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.07. Thermon Group shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 75,442 shares traded.

THR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $567.62 million, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 216,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Thermon Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Thermon Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 312,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

