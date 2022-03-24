Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.07. Thermon Group shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 75,442 shares traded.
THR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $567.62 million, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.40.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 216,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Thermon Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Thermon Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 312,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Thermon Group Company Profile (NYSE:THR)
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).
