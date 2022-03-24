TheStreet Upgrades Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.85.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

