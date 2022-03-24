Thilo Schroeder Purchases 82,200 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 82,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $1,668,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Thilo Schroeder acquired 75,731 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $1,570,660.94.

On Friday, March 11th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 3,110 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $65,092.30.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 39,600 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $794,772.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,894,261.95.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder acquired 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder bought 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder bought 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00.

RVMD opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,811,000 after purchasing an additional 369,181 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,470,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.5% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

