ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Trading Down 3.8%

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49). Approximately 252,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 651,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ThinkSmart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.34. The firm has a market cap of £39.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

