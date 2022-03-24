Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson Purchases 18,800 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NNBR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $122.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.10. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. NN had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NN by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NN by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NN by 370.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 48,343 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NN by 76.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 136,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

