Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson Purchases 18,800 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ NNBR traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $122.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.10. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.
NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. NN had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.
About NN (Get Rating)
NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NN (NNBR)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.