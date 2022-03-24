Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.51. Approximately 2,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 359,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.
The stock has a market capitalization of $901.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.
About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.
