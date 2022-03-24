Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.51. Approximately 2,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 359,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $901.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $105.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at $7,930,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at $3,489,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 139,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.