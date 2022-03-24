Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair cut Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $292.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 1,527.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 430,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tilly’s by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

