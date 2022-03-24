Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 516,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 21,700,150 shares.The stock last traded at $5.71 and had previously closed at $5.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

