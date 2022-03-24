TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.97

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 1207569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

TMST has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.84.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after buying an additional 326,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after buying an additional 312,542 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at $3,402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 259,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at $3,605,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

