Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 44,466 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,466 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $413.98. 204,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,903,627. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $354.14 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

