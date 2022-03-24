Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS: TRMLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$60.00.

3/3/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$69.00 to C$80.00.

3/3/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$70.00.

3/3/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$63.00.

2/4/2022 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.50 to C$62.50.

TRMLF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,710. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $43.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

