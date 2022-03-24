Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) Insider Michael Ziff Sells 12,383 Shares

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating) insider Michael Ziff sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total value of £19,936.63 ($26,246.22).

TOWN opened at GBX 160.90 ($2.12) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 140.51. Town Centre Securities PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 119.47 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.50 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £84.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Town Centre Securities’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Town Centre Securities’s payout ratio is 15.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Town Centre Securities from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

