TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 87,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $254,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 217,401 shares of company stock valued at $555,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

