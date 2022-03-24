Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,772 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,095% compared to the average volume of 232 call options.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $1,757,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 624,999 shares of company stock worth $3,390,804. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cerus by 6,897.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. Cerus has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $943.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 41.55% and a negative return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand.

